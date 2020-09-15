Spartanburg community hosts litter sweep to clean local green spaces

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Area Conservancy, also known as SPACE, is cracking down on littering.

They’re asking for help from people in the community to do their part to reduce the amount of trash found on the trails.

From now until September 19th SPACE , Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful, and Partners for Active Living are partnering together along with the community to host a Litter Sweep.

Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful will provide free litter kits to those wanting to participate in self guided pick up but are asked to keep track of the amount of litter collected.

The kits include gloves, a bucket, trash bags, and litter pickers.

Organizers say the goal is to get the community involved in keeping their green spaces clean.

“What we want to do is to not only improve the quality of our trails but to educate people that our trails need to be taken care of everyday. Whatever you pack in you need to pack out, and not everybody does that,” Amanda Mathis, executive director of SPACE, said.

Space will be opening a new boardwalk at the Cottonwood Trail this weekend and organizers are urging community members to reserve a kit to pick up trash while they explore.

“If you’re looking for an afternoon activity this weekend, you can pick up some litter and then enjoy the trails in a fun afternoon activity that is free to you on our website,” Mathis said.

To sign the pledge and reserve a litter kit, click here.