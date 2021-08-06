Spartanburg community searching for solution to violence

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Activists, residents, community organization leaders and law enforcement held a summit Friday with one goal: put together a plan to solve Spartanburg’s recent rise in violence.

So far in 2021, there have been eight homicides within city limits — up from seven for all of 2020, with several months left in the calendar year. In July alone, seven people were killed in Spartanburg.

“When it comes to all the violence that is going on, we’re all accountable for it,” Saville Williams, an organizer of Friday’s meeting, said. “This is not a gripe session. We’re not advocates for just marching. We’re advocates for having a plan, coming together in partnership and making sure that we follow through on our commitments.”

The group focused on isolating root causes of violence in the community and brainstormed ideas for how to solve it. The plan will guide the community’s response to handling the issue.

Spartanburg Police believe stolen guns may be adding to the local violence problems. Officers remind firearm owners to properly secure their weapons.