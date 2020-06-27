Spartanburg community stepping up to help state park after flooding demolishes vital bridge

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Remnants are still lingering from some severe weather the upstate saw earlier on in the year. You can find some of that at Croft State Park in Spartanburg. That’s where a bridge was completely washed away, but now members of the community are chipping in to help.

Walking is an important part of Nathan Clark’s life.

“I have arthritis in my spine due to multiple surgeries because I was born with spina bifida and the more I walk, the less pain I have,” said Friends of Croft Member, Nathan Clark.

But he especially loves doing that under the green canopy of trees at Croft State Park. However, there’s now a bump on that trail Clark has hiked time and time again.

“In early February, a tornado went through this area. Due to the massive flooding that happened, it completely washed away the bridge and pushed the bridge about 70 yards downstream,” Clark told us.

The bridge itself is still lingering. The cement blocks from the bridge are a reminder of what once stood.

But this isn’t just any bridge. Park Ranger Woody Goodwin told us it’s an important part of the park.

“That was the bridge that allowed people to connect with the mountain bike trails if they want to mountain bike, hike or run on the trail,” said Croft State Park Ranger, Woody Goodwin.

That’s where Clark comes in.

“We want to replace the bridge with a bridge that is raised up and on the Southside Loop Trail side, we want that part to be raised as well,” Clark said.

But as you can imagine, that doesn’t come cheap.

“Probably going to be up, close to $100,000,” Ranger Goodwin told 7 News.

That’s why Clark is raising the money.

Money that he told us is going back to a very special place.

“It’s a beautiful area,” said Clark.

The goal is to raise $100,000 all together. If you would like to donate, we have a link to do so here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/replace-the-bridge-at-croft-state-park?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&pc_code=ot_co_dashboard_a&rcid=4700369f256a4155b9cb42898f0ed8f2