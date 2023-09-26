SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Two companies are digging their roots deeper into Spartanburg County.

“It’s unusual for South Carolina or any state in the southeast to have this kind of economic development,” David Britt, Spartanburg County Council member, said.

Creating the usual site of piles of red dirt, heavy equipment, and “coming soon signs,” all over the county, but it wasn’t always that way.

“When I first got on council, downtown Spartanburg was boarded up,” said Britt.

The difference between now and then, Britt said, was South Carolina has become competitive in attracting outside industries.

“Working with the Department of Commerce in Columbia, we set up these incentives and they have benchmarks that they have to meet,” Britt said. “It makes a big difference when a company is trying to decide where I am going to put my investment.”

Britt said its setting Spartanburg apart.

“Different groups they want to know what is so special what is the secret sauce that you all have in Spartanburg County,” he said.

Britt added in the last 32 years the county saw over $40 billion dollars invested and not just by new businesses.

“Last week at our council meeting we had two existing companies, and I can’t tell you their names,” Britt said. “They are making a $119 million dollar investment in their facilities.”

One of the companies is making an investment of a $100 million.

“And their new jobs that they are going to create with that investment into their existing facility is about 250,” Britt said.

Britt said its investments like this that are creating tangible results.

“Woodruff has over 4,500 new homes under permit right now,” Britt added. “That’s what it’s all about this energy that success brings it comes from jobs it comes from investments you don’t have to figure out which comes first in Spartanburg County, the chicken or the egg, it is industry.”

Britt said the two businesses’ identities will be revealed in upcoming county council meetings.