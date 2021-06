COLUMBUS, N.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified a teen who died following a crash in North Carolina.

The coroner identified the victim as Quinton Parker Webber, 18, of Tryon.

The crash happened on Highway 74 in Columbus. Webber was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. He died at the hospital Friday evening, according to the coroner.

The crash is under investigation by the North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.