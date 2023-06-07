SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Staff at the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office were recognized Wednesday night.

According to the coroner’s office, it’s chief investigator, assistant chief investigator and the coroner were all recognized.

Jonathan Lawson, chief investigator was recognized as State Deputy Coroner of the Year. He was nominated for the award in may.

“Chief Lawson’s recognition came as being an innovative supervisor and trainer. His peers listed him as being willing to share his forensic expertise with other medico-legal legal death investigators in other counties,” said Rusty Clevenger, Spartanburg County Coroner, in an email. “It was mentioned, that Chief Lawson traveled to another county to assist with a special identification process to help make positive identification and bring closure for a family.”

Jessica Irvin, assistant chief investigator was also nominated for State Deputy Coroner of the Year.

“Her recognition came for finding innovative ways to train and supervise coroner investigators in the field and bring closure to victims and families of medico-legal death investigation,” Clevenger said.

Clevenger received the Sharing Hope innovation award. Sharing Hope is the South Carolina organ and tissue procurement nonprofit organization that services the entire state. This award acknowledges outstanding efforts in creative, divergent and transformative thinking to further the mission of organ, eye and tissue donation.