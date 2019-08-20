Spartanburg County council approves animal ordinance on third reading

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) Spartanburg County Council met for the third reading to add to the counties current animal ordinance. Monday nights discussion focused mostly on the lack of tethering.

While some walked away disappointed others say at least it’s a start. This is a story that we’ve been following for Carolina’s Family for months.

Many at tonight’s meeting say local leaders missed an opportunity to protect animals who are left outside during extreme temperatures.

The approval on Monday night of Spartanburg Counties animal ordinace was met with luke-warm reception.

“I’m ashamed and embarressed everyday at the way we treat our animals,” says Ann Moody who volunteers at the Spartanburg Humane Society.

Many agreed with the way the current ordinance made it unlawful for animals to be tethered with chains or ropes, but they don’t like the change that allows owners to use a harness made of leather or nylon.

“And even though I think a lot of the animal advocates in the community would have liked tethering elliminated all together, what’s happened is the county tried to strike a balance,” says Heidi Kerns.

While outside temperatures and time limits for animals in the weather was not addressed. Council members say the change to the ordinance is a start.

“I’m glad both sides were able to meet somewhere in the middle we were able to get something passed, something that really does have a lot of substance to it.” says Councilman Michael Brown, he serves Spartanburg County District 1.

The ordinance also includes a provision for adequate shade and water while animals are outdoors. The local humane society says they want more.

“Probably my next step will be to ask the board to please make it manditory that all animals that are adopted from the spartanburg humane society must be kept inside.” says Angel Cox who works for the Spartanburg County Humane Society.

Council members say the ordinance is not perfect, but gives animal control officials laws to hold people accountable.

Violators will face a misdemeanor charge, could be subject to a fine of up to $500 and could possibly face 30 days in jail.

A link to Spartanburg County Animal Ordinance: https://www.spartanburgcounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/754/Animal-Control-Ordinance-O-12-01