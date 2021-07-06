Spartanburg County Council voting to clear the way for six new businesses

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – More than 300-Million dollars in new economic projects are coming to Spartanburg county council recently approving tax breaks to help finalize the deals.

Spartanburg County Council announcing six new companies in the pipeline, making their way to eventually calling Spartanburg home.

The projected $368 million dollar investment is scheduled to bring hundreds of new jobs to the area.

For Yvonne Boone, growth is inevitable, but she appreciates the old landmarks.

“You love the old town charm and the feel of the family; I know it’s important for jobs.” Spartanburg resident, Yvonne Boone said.

Allen Smith serves as president and CEO of the Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce and doesn’t see Spartanburg’s growth slowing down anytime soon.

“The pipeline is full; there are more announcements to come, very bullish about, not only the future of our economy the next 6 months, but really the next 12 – 18 months to come.” President, CEO Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce, Allen Smith said.

The recently announced projects involve 5.8 million square feet of speculative industrial space and two solar energy projects, bringing industrial, manufacturing and jobs in those business offices.

“Neighborhoods are going up all over the place. It’s a great place to live and it’s a lot cheaper than living in crazy big cities.” Spartanburg resident, Josh Whitley said.

According to Smith since January of this year, the area has seen $1.2 billion dollars of investment, bringing more than 3100 new jobs already. He also claims that more than 70 companies are interested in coming to Spartanburg, those negotiations are in various stages. The Chamber says Unemployment numbers in Spartanburg fell to 3.7%, opening the door for opportunities.

“At last glance, 15 people a day are moving to Spartanburg County. Those building permits a thousand per month, a lot of those are residential. Where were standing right now, you’ve got about 2200 multi-family units are under construction or in the pipeline as well.” Smith said.

Spartanburg County Council already approved the first of three readings for tax breaks for the six new companies. Names and locations of the new companies are being withheld until tax breaks are finalized.