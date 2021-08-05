Spartanburg County council members and public works face land owners against RV Park

Spartanburg County, SC (WSPA) – The light to keep RV’s from rolling down two lane roads in Campobello is far from over.

“I’m having a really difficult time understanding why the developers of the proposed RV park would choose a property for commercial venture in the middle of two conservation areas and 4 home owners associations dedicated and restrictive protective covenants.” Property Owner, Beth Laughridge said.

It’s a plot of land owned by Pat Dogget’s family for nearly 125 years, purchased by her grandfather. She’s standing against the RV development.

“About two years ago the family sold some of the property, but I decided to keep my share because I had a dream of honoring my grandfather Walter and his wife Candace to build and live on the property.” Land Owner, Pat Dogget said.

According to Dogget, the portion of land sold by her family, was sold under the guys that it would be used to plant organic vegetation.

Now T Tree Farms is proposing an RV park equipped with 50 parking spaces for portable trailers on a portion of 38 acres of land.

Surrounded by two conservatories and four homeowners associations, while the developers are following the law, land owners want council to consider safety, water and sewage concerns.

“Who does this truly benefit? The individuals developing a non-harmonious incompatible business in a residential agricultural area or the community of people that live here?” Laughridge said.

Officials say the rv park also applied for a septic tank permit and a recent traffic study suggested that road restrictions are not needed.

The consensus is that research should have been done when the developers submitted applications.

While many are willing to go the distance to keep the RV’s out, not everyone agrees that they should go.

“The people bought the property fair and square, they are jumping through all the hoops, we have to watch them.” Land Owner, Anne Pierce said.