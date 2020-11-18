Spartanburg County Council proposes first pay increase for themselves since 1990

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Council voted 5-1 during the second reading of a proposal to increase members’ salaries.

The proposal would increase the annual council member salary from $12,500 to $19,500 and the chairman’s salary would increase to $23,500. The council’s pay hasn’t had an increase since 1990, which was 30 years ago, and no longer fulfills the cost of living demand for the area.

Spartanburg county council chairman Manning Lynch said their pay pales in comparison to other cities in the state, even those with less with than one-third of the population size of Spartanburg county.

Larger counties, such as Greenville, are being paid almost double the amount of the current Spartanburg council member salary.

Lynch said serving on city council is an honor, but the work that comes with the job has the potential to interfere with their other jobs.

“If you’re going to get good people to serve, then you need to compensate them accordingly. I spend a tremendous amount of my time doing this job, we get a lot of emails, interviews. These are things that we have to do and take time away from our work,” Lynch said.

The proposal still needs approval, which is expected to happen next month upon the third reading. Once approved, the pay increase will go into effect in January.

