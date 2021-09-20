Spartanburg County Council to take final vote on road maintenance fee

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County leaders are discussing paying back taxpayers for a road maintenance fee because its been ruled unconstitutional. Spartanburg County Council votes on doing the same Monday with a similar fee.

The road maintanence fee is now $15 as opposed to the $25 it was, previously.

$10 was ruled unconstitutional by the SC Supreme Court. The Upstate attorneys said the $15 you’re still paying was put into place in the late 90’s and grandfathered in. A $10 tax increase came a couple years ago and was said to be unconstitutional because it was being disguised as a fee.

“In light of the Supreme Court’s ruling, it was a pretty easy decision for our council to do away with it,” said Spartanburg County Chairman Manning Lynch.

Some drivers tell us they don’t mind a fee if it’ll improve roads. A final reading of the ordinance to remove the fee is tonight in Spartanburg.