Spartanburg county council voting to approve raises for all county employees

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County employees looking for county council to approve raises at Monday’s council meeting.

Council expected to review and pass the results of a compensation study.

Over the years county officials have made efforts to give pay raises to workers, but couldn’t do it for everyone until now.

“They really need to do what they promised they’re going to do to start with before they start doing any raising.” Taxpayer, Wood William said.

That’s the sentiment from many of the tax payers we talked to, they are glad workers will finally see raises, but say don’t forget about promises made like road improvements and competitive pay for law enforcement to name a few things.

Spartanburg County council chairman, Manning Lynch says improvements will come, along with the raises.

“I agree with the people that criticize us for being slow on road improvements, all of that is not the county of course, minor road improvements are state related things, so we don’t control that, but what we do control is what we’re doing and the money we’re spending.” Spartanburg County Chairman, Manning Lynch said.

The recent wage study started last summer and looked at positions and pay across the board. Consultants compared jobs and salaries in Spartanburg County to similar sized municipalities and found that on average, Spartanburg workers were paid 8.5% less than their peers.

“I think a lot of them needs a raise, especially the policeman…the county policeman. They work hard everyday, put their lives on the line.” Taxpayer, Eddie McCoure said.

Pending raises are good news for Pam Puckett, her son has served his community for more than 25 years.

“He’s about to retire, so he’s been in for a long long time and he does it because he loves this city and not for the money.” said Pam Puckett, mother of police officer.

How can elected officials give all county employees raises without increasing taxes? Officials say it’s because of an expanding community.

“We have a lot of industry locate here, a tax base that is going up on an annual bases, I think last year about 6 million dollars over in our general budget so I think it will continue to grow,” Lynch said.

County chair says council is expected to vote unanimously in favor of the increase and workers should see their pay increase early next year.