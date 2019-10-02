Spartanburg County Courthouse and complex update

New leadership on the Spartanburg County courthouse and complex project, leads to a few changes. So will it be finished on time and on budget?

The multi-million dollar project started because of concerns over mold in the current courthouse. Now that the community and elected officials are on the same page, staying on time and within budget are still top priorities.

Spartanburg District 3 Councilman, David Britt says he’s optimistic that the new courthouse and complex are still on track.

“Things happen and sometimes if you don’t have real good eye sight on it and control, somethings kinda slip a little bit.” Councilman Britt says.

Spartanburg County Council Chairman and Councilman Britt say with the new county administrator who took office last December and the new Board Chair last January. Some new perspectives were brought to the project.

“both of them were smart enough and wise enough to say hey listen we better wrap our arms around this.” says Councilman Britt.

So council rallied together over the project, $155 Million Dollars for the new courthouse, the remaining dollars set to build the city – county complex. So staying on budget is essential.

“we had several teammates who weren’t working in cooperation with each other and the budget may have gotten a little out of hand.” according to Britt.

Councilman Britt says at no time was the project delayed, items were just re-accessed.

“we made a promise to the voters on November 17th that we would bring this project in on budget and in time, on schedule. and I was afraid along with the six council members that that wasn’t going to happen.” Britt says.

But were told that council has everything back on track as the project moves forward.

Councilman Britt says, Spartanburg is the 19th fastest growing county in the United States, so making changes with the growth in the new normal.

Designs for the city-county complex will be finished by 2021 with the actual project scheduled to be finished early 2023.