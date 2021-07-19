Spartanburg County doing away with $25 road maintenance fee, starting repeal process

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A little bit of relief for Spartanburg County taxpayers, Spartanburg County Council is doing away with the $25 road maintenance fee.

Spartanburg County taxpayer, Stephanie Dawkins just renewed her tabs.

“I never noticed the road maintenance fee ever,” Spartanburg County Resident, Stephanie Dawkins told us.

Something she noticed on her receipt afterwards, a $25 dollar fee she didn’t even know was there.

But it wont be for long.

“South Carolina’s Supreme Court’s decision makes it pretty clear that our road fee does not pass muster,” said Spartanburg County Council Chairman, Manning Lynch.

A similar tax in Greenville County has been ruled unconstitutional for what a judge in the case called, being disguised as a fee. That judge said he hoped this would set a precedent for other counties in the state.

“We got all kinds of fees we pay that are actually taxes, some of them can be justified but this has always been a tax,” Chairman Lynch told us.

Details around the repeal in Spartanburg County are still being discussed. But as far as road projects that already started using these dollars, like the repaving of a handful of Spartanburg roads, Chairman Lynch said they’ll shuffle funds around to make sure they still get done.

As for Spartanburg County drivers, they’re okay with paying less fees but told us, the roads still need work.

“The ball joints came out of my car, and I had to get it fixed from hitting the pothole so hard,” Dawkins said.

What’s next in all of this, it will take three readings and a public hearing to get the fee gone. Chairman Lynch said that will likely be by September or October.

A spokesperson with Greenville County told 7 News, no decisions have been made on what’s next for their road fee.