Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)- Something is better than nothing and One on One Fitness is where every body can get results according to Kelvin Nesbitt, owner of the gym in Spartanburg County.

Nesbitt is running a youth fitness program for ages 8-15, three times a week or as often as the kids can come. The classes are strength and core and cardio and kids can be dropped off.

Nesbitt said he started the classes because of South Carolina’s high obesity rate and he wanted to keep kids active throughout the summer when school is out. He also said classes are helpful for students training in the summer for sports during the school year.

To sign up visit One on One Fitness 144 Southport Rd Suite B in Spartanburg, S.C.

You can also head to oneononesc.com or call (864) 576-3733