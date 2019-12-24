Spartanburg County man warns neighbors of storms with sirens from his collection

Christopher Jancse lives with his family in Spartanburg County and like many other Upstate South Carolina residents, is aware of the occasional pop-up thunderstorm.

Jancse however, collects sirens of all types which in many cases have been used over the decades to warn of anything from war, to similar turbulent weather circumstances and keeps his neighbors abreast of bad weather this way.

Jancse said he and his family find the sirens at old firehouses, through emergency organizations looking to get rid of them or upgrade their equipment. The family often finds them in cities all across the Southeast.



Jancse said he tests one of his weather sirens once a week, usually on a Tuesday, like a normal test done by a municipality.

Jancse also said his neighbors appreciate when he sounds the sirens before bad weather strikes.

One of those neighbors, Donna Landau said she enjoys hearing the siren weekly, in fact she was warned of a thunderstorm once, by Christopher’s siren before she was able to find her weather radio.

The Jancse family also went through training with the Spartanburg County CERT team or Community Emergency Response Team.

This allows them to be qualified to help Spartanburg County Emergency management in different capacities such as during a search or during bad weather response according to Robbie Swofford CERT Coordinator.

Swofford also said Jancse aids his team in keeping track of sirens that are not operational or those in need of repair.



You can follow Christopher at TRainsandsirens1 on YouTube.





