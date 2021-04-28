Spartanburg county nonprofit looks to reduce recidivism rate in women

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)- April 24-30 is National Re-entry week where it is encouraged to bring your attention to recidivism in a community and the rate at which men and women reoffend and go back to prison after being released for a sentence.

Angel’s Charge Ministry in Spartanburg County was started in 2014 and supports women in the county to begin a productive and successful life after being released, so they do not go back into custody.

The ministry supports women with affordable housing, clothing, food, transportation and other resources.

To volunteer with Angel charge ministry contact

95 Ashley St. Spartanburg, SC 29307 www.angelschargeministry.org office 864.574.4658

nanniejefferies@yahoo.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store