Spartanburg county nonprofit looks to reduce recidivism rate in women

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)- April 24-30 is National Re-entry week where it is encouraged to bring your attention to recidivism in a community and the rate at which men and women reoffend and go back to prison after being released for a sentence.

Angel’s Charge Ministry in Spartanburg County was started in 2014 and supports women in the county to begin a productive and successful life after being released, so they do not go back into custody.

The ministry supports women with affordable housing, clothing, food, transportation and other resources.

To volunteer with Angel charge ministry contact

95 Ashley St. Spartanburg, SC 29307 www.angelschargeministry.org office 864.574.4658

nanniejefferies@yahoo.com