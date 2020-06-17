Spartanburg county receives nearly one million dollars in federal covid funds

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – Nearly 1 million dollars will be spent in Spartanburg County, all to help people whose lives are impacted by the coronavirus.

Help is on the way for people who need assistance paying rent and utilities, some organizations are taking it a step further with food and educational opportunities. The coronavirus has hit hard for some Spartanburg county families, causing serious financial strain.

The need is great and the resources are limited, but a number agencies are doing what they can to help. Haley Grau is the Excutive Director of Middle Tyger Community Center.

“We saw a huge increase in these middle income families that have never needed the help of a community center before, but they could not make their ends meet.” Middle Tyger Community Center, Executive Director, Haley Grau said.

Spartanburg county council voted Monday to allocate nearly 1 million dollars of funds from the federal cares act to 14 local non-profits.

“It has greatly affected my community, I represent a large percent of African Americans as well as Hispanic populations in Spartanburg county, black and brown has felt the brunt of this epidemic.” Spartanburg County Council, District 1, Michael Brown said.

Middle Tyger Community Center will receive more than $60,000.

“Whether its a child needing childcare to an elderly person needing community to somebody in mental health, we’ll bring those resources to you and if we don’t have it, we will make sure to find it for you.” Grau said.

Council also approved money for Goodwill, Go Forth Recovery and Safe Homes Rape Crisis Center, to name a few, all to help people during their time of need.

“I’m just so happy that this funding has come up.” Brown said.

“Whether you need help with a utility assistance, a water bill, whether you need help in the food pantry, whether you need the assistance of mental health counseling for you or your child.” Grau said.

The Cares Act included 5-billion dollars in a community development block grant funding for communities across the country.