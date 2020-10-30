Spartanburg County residents cleaning up after heavy rain & strong winds leave behind damage in the upstate

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Lucky to be safe and alive. That’s what a Spartanburg County family told 7 News after trees came crashing down on and around their home Thursday morning, one missing a child’s bedroom by just inches.

The sound of clean-up echoing through an Inman neighborhood, especially on the road where the Hayes family lives.

“We are very, very, very, very lucky. I mean incredibly lucky,” said Spartanburg County Resident, Zananda Hayes.

Zananda Hayes was home with her kids when the wind started howling and then she said, a tree narrowly missed her children’s bedroom when it came crashing down.

“All of a sudden, I heard the crashing of this tree and obviously woke up scared. I grabbed my little one and went to look at my other one, I looked at the windows and realized this is the one that had fallen,” Hayes told us.

Just when she thought that was the last of it, another tree fell onto the garage, smashing her car.

“It just was loud and when I went to walk in the kitchen, I assumed it had hit the kitchen but it hadn’t, it just took out the garage,” said Hayes.

Her next door neighbor, Douglas Skellie is also dealing with a mess of his own.

“I got two trees in the back I thought were rotten but they didn’t fall, I figured one of them is coming down and this one fell,” said Spartanburg County Resident, Douglas Skellie.

The damage trickled to a nearby busy road, closing a chunk of Highway 11 as fallen trees became tangled in power lines.

And as the chainsaw buzz is expected to continue in the coming days, neighbors like Douglas Skellie are hoping they don’t have to deal with weather like this again anytime soon.

“What else can happen in 2020 and this happens, just when you think 2020 couldn’t get any worse,” said Skellie.

Both of these neighbors told us they were home when the storm hit but fortunately, no one was hurt.