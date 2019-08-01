Spartanburg County students gain culinary skills at Global cooking camp

All this week, students with Spartanburg School District 3 are learning about food and cuisines from cultures around the world at Daniel Morgan Technology Center.





Organizers tell us the camp is called the Global Gourmet Cooking day camp and runs through Friday of this week.

Participants are from all over Spartanburg County and are ages 9-14.

It’s a partnership between District Three, Chartwells K-12, the Walmart Foundation and the Spartanburg County 4-H Program along with Clemson Extension.

Students are dealing with fruits and vegetables and other healthy foods, which they get to sample at the end of the day.

Organizers said the students have 10 college culinary students and high school students serving as volunteer camp counselors to help guide them and make sure each small group of children always has a leader watching them .