Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – Cyclists across the region are gearing up for a 252-mile ride across the state in an effort to raise money and support to end Alzheimer’s Disease. The Ride to End Alz happens on July 8, 2022.

Hundreds of cyclists start the morning in Simpsonville and over the course of three days ride from the Upstate to the Low Country and end the ride in Mount Pleasant on Sunday afternoon.

To support the Freewheelers team, visit RJ Rockers Brewery on Saturday, June 11, 2022. From 12-2 PM the brewery will give $1 per pint to the Alzheimer’s Association in South Carolina.

To support the team without attending visit https://tinyurl.com/helpthefreewheelersendalz

Visit rjrockers.com for more information on the brewery.