Spartanburg cyclists ride to promote safety Wednesday evening

The Freewheelers of Spartanburg bicycle club and Partners for Active Living will host Spartanburg’s Ride of Silence

The ride will begin at 6 PM at the Country Club Road Trailhead of the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail.

The route will include a six mile loop that riders travel single file in silence, slowly.

The ride travels over intersections in the city during rush hour so the City of Spartanburg’s Public Safety Department will provide traffic control at all intersections.

Organizers said the ride will raise the awareness of motorists, police and city officials that cyclists have a legal right to use the public roadways.

The ride is also a chance to show respect for and honor the lives of those who have been killed or injured.

The organization said that the Ride of Silence began in 2003 in Dallas, Texas.