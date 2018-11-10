News

Spartanburg day school raises money for local garden

Posted: Nov 10, 2018 12:25 PM EST

Updated: Nov 10, 2018 12:25 PM EST

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - (WSPA) - People came out bright and early to the halls of Spartanburg Day School for their annual Yard Sale.

The event is put on by the Interact Club.

The club is for boys who want to give back to their community through service.

Clothes, furniture and more were donated and were able to be bought for less than $10.

This is the biggest fundraiser for the group.

This year, all the money raised is going towards helping build a garden in Spartanburg that will be used to educate children about nature.

The next day of service for the Interact Club will be Veteran's Day when they honor our nation's heroes.

    


  

 

  

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


