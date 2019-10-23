Spartanburg discussion for 5G tower placement

Emily Brock’s the fight against 5G is personal, she’s raising three boys and is concerned about them and where 5G antennas will end up.



“ Unlike a giant 4G Tower that were able to see all over these are going to be placed in neighborhoods and on school campuses and the FCC has the power To put them wherever they want to put them wherever they want without our consent,” said Emily Brock.



In essence she’s right, so Tuesday afternoon the Spartanburg City attorney, senior staff and concerned citizens met to share ideas to try to craft an ordinance, setting guidelines for where 5G towers can go up.



“ Together we think we can probably come up with some legislation that both parties or both sides of the issue like or think is fair and reasonable,“ said Robert Coler, Spartanburg City Attorney.



5G is just the next generation of mobile network, making your phone and internet capabilities run faster.

Because of the short reach of its frequency, small towers will have to go up in a variety of places to help the new antennas work.



“There very thin wave lengths, they cannot penetrate walls, they cannot go through any object materials, you have to be in direct line of it in order for you to even get connected to 5G, ” said Alex Hy with StayMobile.



“I want the right to say no. You cannot put that across the road from my house you cannot put that on my street light you cannot put that on the sidewalk where my kids ride their razor scooters,” said Emily.



While she and others may not want the new technology, federal law prohibits any municipality from blocking the installation of small 5G towers. For now, cities can decide where they want the multiple towers to go.

That’s why Tuesday afternoons session is so important for all who are concerned.

5G will eventually be available in most places, when it isn’t accessible, 4G will still be available.

The city of Spartanburg wants to put in place their own ordinance hoping to set a local standard on where to locate these new towers, before a State bill is past dictating where 5G antennas should go.