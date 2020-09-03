Spartanburg Dist. 5, 6 announce plans to transition back to 5-day, in-person learning

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg District Five Schools officials announced Thursday that in late September they would soon begin a gradual transition to full face-to-face learning for five days a week.

According to a message from Superintendent Dr. Randall Gary on the school system’s website, 4K, K5 and 1st grade students will transition first on Sept. 28.

Students in 2nd, 3rd and 4th grades will return to campus five days a week starting Oct. 5.

Intermediate, middle and high school students will stay on the hybrid schedule, but starting Friday, Sept. 25, hybrid Groups A & B will alternate attending school in person on Fridays.

On Friday, Sept. 25, students in Group A will attend school in person

On Friday, Oct. 2, students in Group B will attend school in person

“This alternating schedule will continue for the foreseeable future, and give the District time to address class size and social distancing concerns at the intermediate, middle and high school level, while still giving those students additional in-person instruction time,” according to the superintendent.

The updated schedule only applies to students enrolled in the face-to-face model and will not impact students in the Spartanburg Five Virtual Academy.

“For now, these plans are TENTATIVE, but unless there is a significant increase in COVID-19 spread in our community, or in our schools, District Five will follow this timeline,” Gary said. “We will continue to monitor our safety protocols in our schools, and make changes as necessary. Thank you again for your continued support and understanding as we work to do what’s safest and best for our students and staff.”

Spartanburg School District Six also announced their plan to transition to five day per week in-person instruction. The district said middle and elementary school students could be back to school five days per week beginning Monday, September 28.High school students could be back to a full in-person schedule by Monday, October 5.District Six said they will make adjustments to the plan based on safety conditions in the school community.See the full transition plans below:

Elementary and Middle School Schedule Transition Plan:Tuesday-Thursday (September 8-10) hybrid schedule and Friday, September 11th, ALL students

Monday – Thursday (September 14-17) hybrid schedule and Friday, September 18th, ALL students

Monday-Thursday (September 21-24) hybrid schedule and Friday, September 25th, ALL studentsIf we are able to fully transition back to five days a week, face-to-face instruction, for all elementary and middle school students, we will begin that schedule on Monday, September 28th.

High School Schedule Transition Plan:Tuesday-Thursday (September 8-10) Hybrid schedule

Monday – Thursday (September 14-17) Hybrid schedule

Monday-Thursday (September 21-24) Hybrid schedule and Friday, September 25th, ALL students

Monday-Thursday (September 28-Oct 1) Hybrid schedule and Friday, October 2nd, ALL studentsIf we are able to fully transition back to five days a week face-to-face instruction for all high school students, we will begin that schedule on Monday, October 5th.