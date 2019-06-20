Spartanburg Dist. 5 employees to receive 4 percent raise, officials report

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg District Five Schools officials announced this week that all teachers and employees will receive a 4 percent raise next school year.

According to a district news release, the $93,129,321 budget reflects an 8.5 percent increase over the previous year.

In the release, district officials said growth continues to be a challenge and will result in an increase of the district’s debt service millage, which they said is needed to help fund several construction projects.

According to the release, those projects include expansions at Abner Creek Academy and Beech Springs Intermediate, a parking project at Byrnes High School and a new roof for Byrnes Freshman Academy.

Other items included in the 2019-20 school year budget were:

39.4 additional positions to accommodate growth, new programs

An additional $3.8 million in personnel costs due to salary, benefit increases

$300,000 increase in one-to-one technology budget

“This budget reflects District Five’s core belief of ‘Every Child, Every Day,’ by maintaining low class sizes with the addition of 29 classroom teaching positions, along with extra support services like mental health counselors and psychologists,” Superintendent Dr. Scott Turner said. “While we continue to grow, the needs of our students will always remain our focus.”