Spartanburg Dist. 5 Schools, Byrnes H.S. announce game guidelines for 2020 football season

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg District Five Schools and James F. Byrnes High School announced game guidelines, as well as ticket sale procedures, for the 2020 season on Wednesday.

According to a news release, ticket sales for home football games at Byrnes will be limited to 2,000 people, or 25 percent of the stadium’s typical capacity.

“Because of these limitations, Spartanburg County senior citizen and District Five employee passes will not be accepted this year,” according to the release. “In addition, all tickets will be sold in advance: there will be no tickets sold at the gate on Friday nights.”

Fans attending football games must wear a mask and will be expected to adhere to social distancing guidelines inside the stadium.

Gates will open at 6:15 p.m. prior to a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

The following are ticket presale procedures:

Visiting teams will be given 500 tickets to presale through Wednesday of game week

Parents of players, band members, cheerleaders and dance team members will be allowed first “right of purchase”, limited to two tickets, on Monday in the air lock of the Schofield Gym from 9 am -3 pm.

Season ticket holders who have already purchased their tickets can also pick those up on Monday.

On Tuesday, sales will open up to Byrnes High School seniors (limited to 1 each).

All remaining tickets will be sold each Wednesday and Thursday from 9 am-3 pm in the Schofield Gym.

Remaining ticket updates will be posted daily on the athletic website: www.bhsrebels.com.

According to the release, parking will also be limited and Schofield Gym parking lot will not be open. Fan will be asked to park in the main stadium lot at the District Fine Arts Center, or at Duncan Elementary.

The following are procedures for inside the stadium:

There will be no reserved student section this year.

The Rebel Regiment will be seated in the band bleachers, and the home section beside those bleachers, to allow for social distancing.

No sideline passes will be issued this year.

Due to ticket limitations and safety concerns, students 8th grade and younger will only be allowed to enter the stadium with a paid adult.

NFHS will livestream Byrnes varsity football games. Fans who are unable to attend in person can buy an NFHS subscription and watch the games online! A portion on the subscriptions will go back to the Byrnes athletic department, to assist with ticket sale revenues. Information can be found at www.nfhsnetwork.com.

CTeam and JV home football games will adhere to the same policies. Tickets for those games can be purchased at the main home gate beginning 30 minutes before each game.

Byrnes’ first home football game will be played on Oct. 2 against Riverside High School.