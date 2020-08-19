Spartanburg District 2 focusing on staying safe in school during week 1

Inman, S.C. (WSPA)- Spartanburg School District 2 is on a hybrid rotation schedule so students in the first rotation went to school for the second time this week.

Principal Andy Rodgers at Boiling Springs Middle School said disinfecting classrooms, desks and high touch surfaces is a priority.

He said about 500 students will attend in person Wednesday and students and teachers will all have masks on moving within the building.

Students will be allowed to be mask free during a 10 minute period after lunch when students can social distance outside and walk the bus loop.

About 500 students attended Boiling