Spartanburg District 2 releases back to school plans

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg County School District Two have released their “Return-to-Learn” plan for the 2020-2021 school year on Thursday.

Parents of elementary aged children are able to choose between a Family Model devised by the district or a full-time virtual model through Spartanburg Two Virtual Academy for the start of the school year on August 17.

In the Family Model students would come to school, but stay in the classroom with their homeroom family. Each school will develop entry and dismissal plans to decrease the number of students in communal areas.

One Friday per month will be selected as a distance-remote learning day in the Family Model. These days will provide virtual learning experiences, parent conferences and more.

Support services in the Family Model include: Special education, gifted and talented, school counseling, response to intervention, ESOL and more school specific services.

Schools in the district will stagger student entry during the first two weeks of school in order to better learn how to keep classrooms and students safe and clean. One half of each homeroom will come to school on days one and two, while the other half will attend on days three and four. All students will attend on Friday during the first two weeks.

In the event of student of teacher tests positive for COVID-19, the school will follow state and district guidelines regarding exposure and quarantine. Instruction will continue with a distance-remote leaning format in the event of any quarantine.

Students in the the full-time virtual model would stay home and receive all of their instruction off campus for a minimum of nine weeks.

The virtual academy will require at least a three hour, daily commitment from parents of students in K-2 and at least a 1-2 hour, daily commitment from parents of students in grades 3-5.

The curriculum includes and online platform, core content, two electives and more.

Students in the virtual academy will also receive assistance from certified teachers each day or evening through regularly scheduled teacher office hours.

Parents of middle and high school aged children will be able to choose from a Hybrid A/B in-person model or a full-time virtual model through Spartanburg Two Virtual Academy for the start of the school year.

In the Hybrid A/B Model, students will be split into two cohorts and come to school two days a week and receive an additional three days of distance remote learning.

Spartanburg County School District 2 Hybrid A/B Learning Model

Students with siblings in the same school or attendance zone will be placed in the same cohort if possible to aid with child care.

Teachers will have a dedicated period each day to plan and provide instructional support and services to the cohort of students learning through distance-remote learning on a given day. Students and parents can also reach out to their teachers on Fridays when both cohorts are distance learning.

Students participating in Spartanburg Two Virtual Academy will stay home and receive all instruction virtually.

Students in the 6-12 Spartanburg Two Virtual Academy will work on the Apex courseware independently and will also receive additional assistance, as needed, from certified teachers each day or evening through regularly scheduled teacher office hours.

For a full list of safety precautions click here.