Spartanburg District 3 special election

Spartanburg County, SC (WSPA) – Coronavirus is not enough to stop voters from casting their ballots in Spartanburg District 3. They’re voting for a new mayor and a tax cut that could help fund school construction.

At a time when face masks are encouraged voters did show up to cast their ballots. To hopefully lower taxes and to build a better school.

July 14th is Special Election Day for Spartanburg District 3. Some came out to vote for a new Mayor, while others were focused on a referendum that would give them a tax break.

“ Everybody want to lower taxes. If we can get it we can get it.” voter, Kim Peterson said.

If approved, voters are saying yes to funding repairs and clearing debt. Supporting for the referendum also provides a tax cut for boats, homes, cars and even small businesses.

“If it passes it allows the district to fix all of our schools and fix Clifdale Middle school a decade faster than our current plan.” Spartanburg School Distict 3, PIO, Aly Miles said.

In essence, the current tax of $155.00 per $100,000 house, would decrease to $47.00 per $100,000. It’s a change that most say is worth the effort.

“Nothings going to change if we don’t change it ourselves.” Peterson said.

Destination 3-1-1 is the website guide the district put up to help voters understanding how the referendum will affect current and future property taxes. Through masks, hand wipes and shields voters still exercising their rights.

“We get anywhere from 350 to 500 people, I’m expecting at least 350.” poll manager, Karl Bishop said.

Voter turn out traditionally low in this area, but today the turnout was pretty brisk.

Today’s special election in District 3 is one of 68 local elections that had to be postponed because of coronavirus.