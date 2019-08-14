Spartanburg District 7 music teacher wins cruise from Bojangles

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg District Seven music teacher was surprised Tuesday with a four-day, five-night Caribbean cruise from Bojangles.

Meeting Street Academy teacher Larry Lawson won the award.

He was selected as part of Bojangles’ South Carolina Future Minds teacher appreciation campaign.

Lawson was nominated by a fellow teacher, who said he works tirelessly to provide a quality education to his students and goes above and beyond for the school district.

“Larry is a true servant to the students and families of our school. His official title is music teacher, but he uses his gifts and talents to work tirelessly to provide quality music education, plan stellar musical performances, lead parenting classes, and prepares wonderful food for special school events. I am not sure when he sleeps…Larry goes above and beyond for our school. He deserves a great cruise to relax and get some much deserved rest!” The teacher said in her nomination

“It means so much to know someone thought this much of what I do,” Lawson said. “I love what I do. I think my calling was to work with children, and sometimes I put that aside. I found that this is just more than a job!”

Lawson was randomly selected for the award out of 229 other nominees.