Spartanburg family honors School Crossing Guard killed in hit-and-run

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – October 30th is the anniversary of Jesse Boyd Elementary’s Crossing Guard Emma Taylor’s hit-and-run incident. Taylor’s daughter, Robin Robinson, said it’s a day she’ll never forget.

“This day a year ago was the worst day that we could ever ever imagine,” Robins said, ” I’m sad. I miss my mom.”

7News was in court, this past January, when Robins came face-to-face with the man who hit her mother on October 30th, 2018.

“I told Mr. Sullivan, Kenneth Sullivan, we forgive him,” Robinson said.

She admits that she’s still angry and there’s hurt. But, she said it’s in God’s hands and it’s time to move on.

“Nothing will ever bring her back,” Robinson said.

To honor her mother’s memory, Robinson, her daughter, Taylor Robinson, family friend, Tori Billings, and grandchildren passed out purple treat bags to Jesse Boyd students walking across Fernwood Glendale Road to school.

“We did not know these kids names. But I guarantee you, my mother knew every child name by name,” Robinson said.

Emma Taylor, known to the children as Miss Emma, was 72 years old and had been a crossing guard for the elementary school for four years.

Robins said her great-grandmother, Taylor’s mother, had also been a crossing guard for more than 30 years.

Family stops to take a picture

Tori Billings, a mother of triplets, remembered how she and Miss Emma grew a relationship while she waited for her children each day after school.

“You don’t realize how much, just a few minutes a day, for four years really will add up to where you really do know someone,” Billings said.

After the accident, Billing’s children made Miss Emma cards. She took them up to the hospital, and from there began caring for the family.

“[Miss Emma] did that to me. So, I felt that it was an honor really to love on her family when they needed somebody most,” Billings said.

From the hospital, to the bond hearing, to the one year anniversary, Billings has stood by the family’s side and they’ve welcomed her.

“This is my sister,” Taylor Robinson said.

Miss Emma’s granddaughter, Taylor Robinson, said she brought her children to help hand out the treat because it’s important to honor their great-grandmother.

Memorial for Emma Taylor

“She died doing something that she loved. So, as long as we can keep her legacy on and do something to remember her. I’m okay with that,” Robinson said.

The family handed out nearly 50 bags, filled with treats donated from Main Street Chick-fil-A, and asked a simple question.

” ‘You remember Miss Emma?’ and they were like ‘Yeah we remember Miss Emma!’ So, just to know that they love her and they knew that she loved them too. We got to do a small part of what she did for years,” Billings said.

Robin Robinson admitted that she could barely sleep the night before her mother’s anniversary. She said her excitement to honor her mother kept her up.

There is a memorial and bench near the cross walk where Miss Emma helped children cross, every day, for four years.

The family said each year on her anniversary, they plan to bring treats to continue to honor her memory.