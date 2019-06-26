Spartanburg fashion label being featured on reality show in Mexico

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A local fashion designer’s label is being featured in the finale of a competitive reality TV show “La Mas Draga” in Mexico tonight.

Hosts will offer a $3,000 gift card to the Spartanburg-based label House of Mann as a prize to the winning drag queen on the show.

Brandon Hilton, who owns House of Mann with his husband, said the label has appeared in Vogue Magazine and has been offered a spot at New York Fashion Week.

“The offer’s there,” Hilton says. “All we have to do is say yes and save up like 5 grand to get everybody there.”

Hilton made his foray into fashion as a drag queen performer in need of costumes. He began making and designing clothes after watching sewing tutorials on YouTube.

“I couldn’t find anything around here that was quality enough to really be epic on the drag scene,” he says. “As soon as we started making costumes, other queens started reaching out for things.”

After expanding to women’s wear and men’s wear, word spread and now Hilton and his husband are designing for celebrities like singer Kim Petras, Allie X and Alyssa Edwards from Netflix’s “The Dancing Queen.”

The finale featuring House of Mann airs Tuesday June 25th in Mexico, but is also being streamed on YouTube live at 10pm.

For more information on House of Mann, click here.