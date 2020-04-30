Spartanburg fire department adds four-legged friend to rescue team

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- There’s a new addition to the rescue team at Spartanburg Fire Department. This time, it’s a four-legged friend.

Phoenix, a 1-year-old lab, trained to be able to sniff out accelerates, which helps speed up the process when investigating a fire scene.

She’s not just a fire dog though, she’s a friend.

“You come in and first thing in the morning, you got emails. You got so much stuff to do then the dog comes in,” Spartanburg Fire Captain Sharrett said, “You can kind of just stop, walk outside and play with the dog a little bit, come back in and have a renewed faith. Everything is good. I think all dogs do that.”

The training process took four month, but today Phoenix is officially able to respond to the call.