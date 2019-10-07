Spartanburg Fire Department holds open house

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — It’s National Fire Prevention Week and Spartanburg Fire Department is educating the community about fire safety.

The station held its 19th annual open house Sunday. People had the chance to tour the station, see equipment and learn about fire safety.

Firefighters say it’s imperative that families know and practice their escape plans because seconds could prevent a tragedy.

In a typical house fire, you have nearly two minutes to escape safely after the smoke alarms go off.

Spartanburg Fire Department said in a Facebook post that more than 600 people attended the open house.