Spartanburg Fire Department shows off new furry "employee"

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 09:19 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 09:19 PM EDT

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - The Spartanburg Fire has welcomed a new "employee" to the department to help with arson investigations.

Spartanburg Fire Department says the yellow labrador retriever is named Phoenix and will be assigned to the Senior Deputy Fire Marshal and will be trained in accelerant detection.

Phoenix will help find evidence of hydrocarbons like gasoline during a fire investigation. This will help determine whether a fire was arson.

Spartanburg Fire Department shared a photograph of Phoenix settling into her new job while her co-workers were in training.

