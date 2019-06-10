Spartanburg Fire Department shows off new furry "employee"
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - The Spartanburg Fire has welcomed a new "employee" to the department to help with arson investigations.
Spartanburg Fire Department says the yellow labrador retriever is named Phoenix and will be assigned to the Senior Deputy Fire Marshal and will be trained in accelerant detection.
Phoenix will help find evidence of hydrocarbons like gasoline during a fire investigation. This will help determine whether a fire was arson.
Spartanburg Fire Department shared a photograph of Phoenix settling into her new job while her co-workers were in training.
Top Stories
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Rapper Bushwick Bill of the Geto Boys dies at 52
- AP FACT CHECK: No sign of Trump-Mexico deal on farm goods
- Democrats launch a series of hearings on Russia probe
- Hong Kong leader signals extradition bill will go forward