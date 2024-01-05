Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)- If you’re looking to get fit and moving in the new year, one Upstate fitness space has classes and programs that suit every body.

The space by Smack Fitness in downtown Spartanburg is run by Simone Mack-Orr, who encourages clients to work at their best level and keep momenting in whatever space they’re in.

Mack-Orr offers health, wellness and nutritional guidance through certified personal training.

She said it’s important to build strength, confidence and flexibility through personal and group classes. She said smart goals can help you get fit and reduce stress and anxiety with high intensity workouts and also Mat Pilates.

Mack-Orr said she received support from Community Works an organization who helps under funded individuals start new businesses. She was granted a loan after going through the Start Me program to buy a studio and equipment.

This weekend the studio will hold an open house with an art show, small workshop, massage by the minute and a Mat Pilates class.

Visit Smack Fitness for more.