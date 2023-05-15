SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – On Saturday the Spartanburg Police Department collected 128 firearms from residents who did not want them any more.

The department conducted a gun buyback program on Saturday, offering gun owners $100 for functioning hand guns and $150 to residents who parted with “high-powered firearms.” All told, $12,850 was paid out to gun owners.

Residents who wanted to sell their firearms were able to do so via a drive-thru at Spartanburg City Hall.

Firearms collected in the buyback will be sent to GunBusters, a weapons disposal company, for destruction. GunBusters will take and destroy the weapons at no cost to the city.