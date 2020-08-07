Spartanburg H.S. baseball field at Duncan Park vandalized

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg City Police said they are investigating after Spartanburg High School’s baseball field at Duncan Park was vandalized.

According to a police incident report, officers responded to 1000 Duncan Park Drive in regard to a vandalism and made contact with an employee of Spartanburg School District 7.

The employee said he had received a call from the baseball coach about the vandalism.

While walking the property, the officer said two different paint cans were opened and poured in the grandstands.

On five glass windows at the field, the words “Don’t lock us out *****,” were written in blue paint.

According to the report, a speaker stand was knocked over in the stands and in one of the rooms several electrical wires were pulled from the walls.

The district employee said there wasn’t a forced entry onto the property, but said there were multiple ways the suspects could have gained access to the field.

According to the report, the district employee said they are in the process of renovating the grandstands to the baseball field, and said it appeared that no real damage was done.