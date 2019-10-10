Spartanburg H.S. placed on brief light lockdown after law enforcement searched for individual

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg School District 7 officials said one of their schools was placed on a light lockdown Thursday morning after receiving information about someone near the school who was allegedly threatening to harm himself.

According to Spartanburg Police Maj. Art Littlejohn, police officers, as well as Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies, K9s and a helicopter, were searching for the man near Spartanburg High School who had told a loved one he was threatening to hurt himself.

Littlejohn said the man was not located and is still missing.

A Spartanburg School District 7 spokesperson said the light lockdown lasted for approximately 45 minutes and was later lifted after law enforcement confirmed that there was no reason for concern.

According to the school district, a light lockdown means that activities within the building continue as usual and that students do not go outside until it is lifted.