Spartanburg H.S. student expelled after found with handgun on school bus

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg School District 7 officials said a student was expelled after they were found in possession of a handgun while riding a school bus Thursday.

According to the school district’s news release, Spartanburg High School administrators were told that a student was in possession of a handgun while riding a school bus.

“At no time did the student point the weapon at others, threaten others, or act with aggression towards others,” according to the release. “The incident was immediately addressed by administration and has resulted in charges against the student. Per district police, the incident also results in automatic expulsion. After meeting with the student, parent, law enforcement and other witnesses, we do not have reason to believe the student intended to harm himself or others.”

“We are extremely proud of the other students on the bus and of the driver for the manner in which they handled this incident,” according to the release.