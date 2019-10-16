Spartanburg High School is helping their students grieve through tragedy

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County School District 7 is helping their students heal after the tragic loss of a boys basketball player.

Caleb Fant died this week after a three car collision.

The district said they have dealt with tragedy in the past.

“Definitely some life lessons for our kids as we move throughout the last 2 years, last year was especially tough with the number of deaths that we had, but again we like to say we are viking strong,” Vance Jones said.

Jones is the Principal at Spartanburg High School.

Communication is one way Spartanburg High School is dealing with the recent loss of Fant.

Counselors, social workers and staff are working together to make sure students are healing after the tragic news.

One way to know if a student is having a hard time is if their behavior changes.

“Especially a student who may be more interactive in class or more verbal, playing and laughing around. If they become withdrawn and not speaking as much and off to the corner then you know something must be going on with them,” Christi Foster said.

Foster is a counselor with Spartanburg High School.

Foster said counselors can help students one on one or in a group setting.

After Fant’s death she said it was important to just let his classmates speak about how they felt.

“That was a lot of what happened yesterday there were several kids who just got together and they were sharing their experiences and their memories and I think it helped them share their memories with each other because they were sharing the same emotions,” Foster said.

The district said they are here to help their students during this hard time.

They ask parents to be observant and patient with their children because grieving takes time.

“Grief doesn’t always come up right then give them time to work through their feelings, be honest with your child, never lie about the death or lie about what is going on because teenagers can pick up on that easy and they can see right through it,” Foster said.

