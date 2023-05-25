SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Walnut Grove Plantation in Roebuck will be busy with gunfire and bagpipes Saturday, May 27 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. for the Soldier Timeline presented by the Spartanburg County Historical Association.

President of the Spartanburg County Historical Association David Wood said attendees can visit encampments and learn from living historians and Veterans from The American Revolution to modern conflicts.

Families can see weapons displays and military drill demonstrations throughout the day. The event is rain or shine at 1200 Otts Shoals Road.

Tickets for adults are $12 and children ages 5-17 are $8.

Active duty military is admitted free of charge.

