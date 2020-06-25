Spartanburg History Museum holds cemetery genealogy class

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – The study of genealogy, or family history and origin, is very popular right now and the Spartanburg Historical Association wants to help the community find out more about their ancestors through studying clues in the cemetery.

You can learn more with a free virtual event coming up from the Spartanburg Historical Association on Friday June 26 at 12:30 p.m.

The program is part of the association’s lunch and learn series happening monthly and now virtually. The seminar will look at local and online resources for cemetery research.

Charity Rouse is the Director of Local History for the Spartanburg County Public Libraries is teaching the free class.

Donations are welcome to help SCHA afford the platform that makes these meetings possible.

