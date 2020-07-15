Spartanburg hotels adapt to pandemic, tourism challenges

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The hotel industry in Spartanburg is seeing a decrease in tourism and they say fewer people are booking reservations.

Clevedale Historic Inn and Gardens, a locally owned hotel in Spartanburg, said this time of year is usually the busiest for them.

They would usually host weddings and photoshoots with guests relaxing at the Inn, but this year things took a sharp turn when the COVID-19 outbreak began.

Reservations are fewer than usual and weddings have fewer guests who watch the ceremonies while physically distant from each other.

Owners say many of the people who are booking reservations live in the Upstate and say they needed a getaway from home.

They said this is something they’ve never seen before the pandemic.

“This has been a challenging time for us. This is something we’ve never seen before. I think it’s also going to change how we operate from this point forward,” Owner at Clevedale Historic Inn and Gardens Pontheolla Mack Abernathy said.

Abernathy said they will continue to adhere to CDC guidelines by enforcing social distancing, checking temperatures upon entry, sanitizing rooms and making guests fill out a symptom form upon entry.

