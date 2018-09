Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA - Spartanburg High School was put on precautionary lockdown due to a domestic call on Mills Ave. Tuesday, according to police.

Police say a subject ran from the scene before they arrived, but that person has been located.

There is no danger to the public and the person never entered the school.