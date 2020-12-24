Spartanburg Humane Society: be sure before giving pets as gifts

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The Spartanburg Humane Society is happy to help folks adopt a furry companion for the holidays; however, they urge thorough consideration before giving pets as gifts.

Humane society staff says pet ownership is expensive and that adoption fees are the cheapest part.

“The rest of [the animal’s] life, it may need training,” CEO Angel Cox said. “It’s going to need veterinary care. It’s going to need regular vaccines. It needs good food. It needs a place to live.”

Additionally, she said, some neighborhoods or apartment complexes place restrictions on what kinds of dogs are allowed and how big they can be. Plus, pet deposits can be pricy.

“This is a lifetime decision and this is an expensive decision,” Cox said. However, it’s a decision many make without proper planning. Each year, Cox says, many owners return animals to shelters because they were ill prepared to be pet parents.

One of the best ways to avoid more animals in kennels, she said, is planning: If you’re interested in giving an animal as a gift, involve the recipient in the process.