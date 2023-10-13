SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Attention Upstate animal lovers, the Spartanburg Humane Society is having their annual Fall Rummage Sale this weekend.

Photo Credit: Spartanburg Humane Society

All the proceeds will go directly towards the hundreds of animals at the humane society.

Items at the sale include antiques, new items, furniture, pet items and more.

Angel Cox, with the humane society, said it takes around $126,000 a month to take care of the animals.

She said with events like these, every dollar helps every collar.

“This is a way for the community to come together, first of all, to donate items out of their house, to help the animals, and then the people that you see here are actually making purchases to help the animals. It’s really a win, win,” said Cox.

The event hours are:

Friday: 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

The Society is located at 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg.