Spartanburg humane society needs help with donations

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Our four-legged neighbors in Spartanburg at the Humane Society are reaching out for help from the community.

According to the Spartanburg Humane Society CEO Angel Cox, they are constantly in need of a giving hand and donations.

They received an abundance of donations during the holidays but need a replenishment.

In January, the humane society had a 97.5% live-release rate which means more animals get the chance to live so they could use all the help they can get

One of the most helpful items they need is paper towels.

“We use paper towel for everything we clean constantly, we are constantly picking up pee and picking up poop so we use a lot of paper towels more than we can possibly purchase” said Angel Cox, CEO of the Spartanburg Humane Society.

Cox says they go through a shocking amount of ripped towels, newspapers, and rubber gloves each day. So any donations will help out

“We go through thousands of gloves everyday, we have to use a new pair with each animal to prevent the spread of disease” said Cox.

While they are saving more animals, it’s important to take care of the ones in your own family.

With severe weather approaching at the end of the week it’s important to take the proper measures to protect your pets.

For more information on how you can help the humane society with donations please visit our website.