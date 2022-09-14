(Spartanburg, S.C.) –Spartanburg Humane Society is preparing to help spend the weekend selling items to offset animal adoption costs.

CEO Angel Cox said they have more than 500 animals on their adoption floor and more than 100 on the waiting list.

Each animal needs vaccinations, microchips, spay-neuter services and heartworm tests, flea prevention, deworming and more which are all expensive.

Cox said the items are estate sale level and donations will be accepted until Thursday, Sept 15.

Shop Friday 3-6 and Saturday 8-12.